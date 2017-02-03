Committee confirms restauranteur JoLy...

Committee confirms restauranteur JoLynne Trapani as CMR commissioner

15 hrs ago

The Senate Committee on Ports and Marine Resources on Wednesday approved JoLynne Trapani as a member of the state Commission on Marine Resources. Trapani, a native of Bay St. Louis, will represent environmental nonprofit groups.

