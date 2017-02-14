Collision Bend Brewing Co. looking at...

Collision Bend Brewing Co. looking at April opening

It has a name, and soon it will have beer: Collision Bend Brewing Co. - the Zack Bruell-Luke Purcell brewery and brewpub on the East Bank of the Flats - is two months from opening.

