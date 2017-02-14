Chefs & restaurateurs share their fav...

Chefs & restaurateurs share their favorite dishes from their

11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Where : Lee's Fried Chicken & Donuts , 601 Heights Blvd. Who : Lee Ellis, owner What : Double Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich Chicken tenders between two glazed donuts with choice of sauce: "I love the sweet and savory combo." -Lee Ellis less Where : Lee's Fried Chicken & Donuts , 601 Heights Blvd. Who : Lee Ellis, owner What : Double Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich Chicken tenders between two glazed donuts with choice of sauce: "I love the sweet and savory ... more 181 Heights Who : Anthony Calleo, chef/co-owner What : Pizza topped with pepperoni, mushroom, chili flakes and Houston Dairymaids cheese.

