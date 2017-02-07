Chef, restaurateur Marc Taft forms So...

Chef, restaurateur Marc Taft forms Southern Fried Hospitality

Executive chef and restaurateur Marc Taft has created a restaurant management company called Southern Fried Hospitality to provide management and development for his four restaurants - Chicken and the Egg, at 800 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta; Brine Seafood Shack, which is debuting spring 2017 in Alpharetta's Avalon; FEED - Fried Chicken & Such, which ... (more)

