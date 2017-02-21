Chapman Cafe owner 'really annoyed' at police wait after break-in
Chapman cafe owner Samson Dass arrived at work this morning to find his takeaway outlet had been broken into overnight, and is frustrated that he is unable to serve customers today as police have yet to arrive and have requested he not touch anything until they do. Neighbouring business Cool Pools of Canberra was also broken into, and was alerted to the break-in via the alarm system at 12.19am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC