Chapman Cafe owner 'really annoyed' at police wait after break-in

Chapman cafe owner Samson Dass arrived at work this morning to find his takeaway outlet had been broken into overnight, and is frustrated that he is unable to serve customers today as police have yet to arrive and have requested he not touch anything until they do. Neighbouring business Cool Pools of Canberra was also broken into, and was alerted to the break-in via the alarm system at 12.19am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.