Carytown restaurant plans on changing every 11 months

Eleven Months is taking over the 1,300-square-foot space at 2915 W. Cary St. Eleven Months is taking over the 1,300-square-foot space at 2915 W. Cary St. RICHMOND, Va. - A local restaurateur has cooked up an idea to meet the changing tastes of the Richmond food scene head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.