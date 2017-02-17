Cafe owner charges tourists extra for using up electricity
A cafe owner in Vienna is fed up with tourists coming in and spending too long charging their phones and laptops. Photo / Getty Images In what has been described as a "bizarre bill", tourists who visit Vienna cafe Terrassencafe in Hundertwasserhaus are charged one euro if they spend too much time charging their phones, tablets and laptops, Reuters reports.
