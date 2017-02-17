Cafe crowded with customers after it was accidentally awarded a Michelin star

Le Bouche a Oreille is a perfectly decent working class diner in Bourges that'll feed you a slap-up meal for 10 Photo / Google Street View A workmen's cafe in central France was overwhelmed with phone calls from gourmet diners wanting to book tables after it was awarded a Michelin star - by mistake, as it later turned out. Reporters, TV crews and prospective customers were astounded when they turned up at the Bouche a Oreille, in the small town of Bourges, to find a cheap and cheerful eatery with red and white polka dot plastic tablecloths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.