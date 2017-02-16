Businesses nationwide participate in a Day Without Immigrantsa protest
Businesses around the country Thursday are planning to either close their doors or provide limited service in support of a "Day Without Immigrants," a social media-led protest of President Donald Trump's promises to crack down on illegal immigration. The boycott is intended to illustrate the impact immigrants have on the United States, particularly Latino immigrants.
a day without illegal aliens is supposed to be the name. though it was another failure from the invaders and traders who support them
funny these folks are also so dishonest they try and claim illegal aliens are immigrants.
How bout we do a day without giving illegal immigrants free housing, food and health care and see which works out the best for us?
The argument that they're vital to the economy is a crock. Obama said they buy toiletry while their working here. The illegal aliens steal American jobs. Employers get rich and the country goes broke. If there isn't enough jobs for Americans, then why is there enough jobs for the undocumented illegal aliens. SLAVE LABOR union 812 we pay under the table and do kick backs. Americans need not apply.
