Burger-and-fries restaurant gets coveted Michelin star by mistake

The Michelin Guide has accidently awarded one of its coveted stars to a lowly local cafe that shares its name with a gastronomic restaurant 93 miles away. In the annual restaurant list unveiled Feb. 9, the publishers confused “Le Bouche a Oreilles” in Bourges, which serves up burgers and fries, with “Le Bouche a Oreille” in Boutervilliers that boasts an award-winning chef.

