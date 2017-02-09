Bronx Pol Blows $72K in Campaign Cash...

Bronx Pol Blows $72K in Campaign Cash At Brother's Restaurant

Bronx Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj, the frontrunner for the soon-to-be-vacant seat of term-limited Councilman James Vacca, dished out more than $72,000 in donor funds last month at a restaurant belonging to his brother Paul Gjonaj-the same sibling who has lent his campaign $150,000 since his first year in office. The lawmaker's January filings with the state Board of Elections show him settling up with his younger brother on several accounts.

