Bronx Pol Blows $72K in Campaign Cash At Brother's Restaurant

Bronx Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj, the frontrunner for the soon-to-be-vacant seat of term-limited Councilman James Vacca, dished out more than $72,000 in donor funds last month at a restaurant belonging to his brother Paul Gjonaj-the same sibling who has lent his campaign $150,000 since his first year in office. The lawmaker's January filings with the state Board of Elections show him settling up with his younger brother on several accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.