Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Second Tulsa Location

To celebrate the grand opening, the Tulsa restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, February 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,000 square foot interior with seating for 52 and an additional 46 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 3722 S. Peoria Ave., near Trader Joes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.