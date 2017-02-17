Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of Second Tulsa Location
To celebrate the grand opening, the Tulsa restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Friday, February 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,000 square foot interior with seating for 52 and an additional 46 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 3722 S. Peoria Ave., near Trader Joes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Sat
|General Zod
|5
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC