Bexleyheath McDonald's gets 850,000 refurbishment creating 20 new jobs
Bexleyheath McDonald's will get a A 850,000 refurbishment which will create 20 new jobs and see the restaurant undergo a complete refit. The restaurant in the Broadway Shopping Centre will reopen in mid-march with a new upstairs seating area, kitchen and refurbished toilets.
