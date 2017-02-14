Bake Off's new Mary Berry? Everything...

Bake Off's new Mary Berry? Everything you need to know about Prue Leith

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Prue Leith first started as a cook at a firm of solicitors but has gone on to become one of Britain's best loved restaurateurs and food writers. After training at Le Cordon Bleu cookery school in London she worked as a caterer before opening her restaurant Leith's in west London in 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Mon Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Sat Peter 1
Restaurant names Feb 7 Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan '17 The Impact 3
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC