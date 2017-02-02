Backlash over 'racist' sign
A South Carolina restaurant owner is in hot water after a highly-descriptive posting a "help wanted" sign in her eatery's window. Th sign, which was spotted by locals outside of Kennedy's Home Cooking in Spartanburg, S.C., over the weekend read "Minorities need not apply," written in both English and Spanish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC