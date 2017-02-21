Appreciation - Ronnie Matthews proud Portarlington man
His work may not have covered the world, but he had a Library of Congress name authority for his books. I knew Ronnie from the early 1970s, and more strongly from the 1990s where our shared interests in local history brought friendship beyond ideas about the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC