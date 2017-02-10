Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning rule for some restaurants

New York City's pioneering requirement for chain restaurants to flag salty items on their menus is both legal and beneficial, an appeals court said Friday, rejecting a restaurant-industry challenge to the rule. The state Supreme Court Appellate Division decision, which upholds a lower court ruling, comes with many eateries already using the salt-shaker-like emblems, required for any dish with more than a full day's recommended dose of sodium.

