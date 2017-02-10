Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning ru...

Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning rule for some restaurants

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

New York City's pioneering requirement for chain restaurants to flag salty items on their menus is both legal and beneficial, an appeals court said Friday, rejecting a restaurant-industry challenge to the rule. The state Supreme Court Appellate Division decision, which upholds a lower court ruling, comes with many eateries already using the salt-shaker-like emblems, required for any dish with more than a full day's recommended dose of sodium.

