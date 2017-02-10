Anglesey double yellow lines backed - but restaurant owners say it will 'destroy business'
The council is set to paint a stretch of the A4080 in Newborough which is often used as an overspill by Marram Grass diners Claims new parking restrictions outside a restaurant would "destroy the business" have been rubbished by concerned locals who say traffic calming measures are desperately needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|4 hr
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC