'A Day Without Immigrants' Protests Followed by Days Without Work for Fired Employees
In protest against President Trump's immigration policy Feb. 16, people nationwide participated in "A Day Without Immigrants." As part of the protest, many businesses closed their doors to show what our nation would look like without immigrants.
