911 call: Bar shooting suspect said he'd killed 'Iranians'

In the middle of a crowded bar, a 51-year-old former air traffic... . Alok Madasani, left, and his wife Reepthi Gangula hold candles during a vigil Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kan., held in response to the deadly shooting Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.