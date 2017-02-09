2 local restaurant owners charged wit...

2 local restaurant owners charged with under-reporting state sales tax

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry says Manuel Rodriquez Alonso and Rosalio Sanchez unerreported roughly $1.8 million in sales at six central Indiana restaurant locations. He said they agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay nearly $143,000 in restitution to the state.

