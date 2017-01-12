Year later, Planet Hollywood sets debut

Year later, Planet Hollywood sets debut

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The restaurant, still slated to reopen this fall following renovations, released photos and more information on its new menu. The celebrity-themed restaurant has been closed for several months for an estimated $25 million renovation, but plans to reopen with a new name, upgraded audiovisuals and menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Difference between parties and seats 56 min Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC