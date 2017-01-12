Which Is the Better Restaurant City for 2017, New York or London? 2 hours ago

They're both vibrant food cities that feature world-class, innovative cooking. But which city comes out ahead in the major trends that we see coming in 2017? Richard Vines, Bloomberg's London-based chief food critic, compared notes with Bloomberg Pursuits Food Editor Kate Krader. Restaurants' kitchens are notoriously male-dominated, but some female superstars have hot debuts this year on both sides of the Atlantic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.