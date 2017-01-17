Watch Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon Spice Up Yelp Restaurant Complaints
Aziz Ansari and Jimmy Fallon transformed Yelp reviews into a master class in the dramatic arts on The Tonight Show on Thursday in the latest installment of the show's Dramatic Yelp Reviews. "I won't be recommending this place to my friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC