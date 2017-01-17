Unsealed filings in restaurateur's death detail his fears of estranged husband
In the weeks before he died, prominent Utah restaurateur John Williams sought legal protection for himself and his property as he claimed his estranged husband became increasingly volatile and violent. According to recently unsealed court documents obtained by the Deseret News, Williams claimed Craig Crawford, 48, was deteriorating mentally and emotionally, becoming a risk to Williams' property and a danger to those around him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC