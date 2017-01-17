Unsealed filings in restaurateur's de...

Unsealed filings in restaurateur's death detail his fears of estranged husband

Read more: Deseret News

In the weeks before he died, prominent Utah restaurateur John Williams sought legal protection for himself and his property as he claimed his estranged husband became increasingly volatile and violent. According to recently unsealed court documents obtained by the Deseret News, Williams claimed Craig Crawford, 48, was deteriorating mentally and emotionally, becoming a risk to Williams' property and a danger to those around him.

