Twitter, Square CEO in Knoxville for ...

Twitter, Square CEO in Knoxville for premiere of film about Syrian restaurant owner

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The story of a Syrian refugee who relocated to Knoxville and ended up starting a popular and successful falafel restaurant is the subject of a new short film produced by Square. Twitter and Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was in Knoxville on Thursday for the premiere of the film at Yassin's Falafel House in Downtown Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Wed TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC