Twitter, Square CEO in Knoxville for premiere of film about Syrian restaurant owner
The story of a Syrian refugee who relocated to Knoxville and ended up starting a popular and successful falafel restaurant is the subject of a new short film produced by Square. Twitter and Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was in Knoxville on Thursday for the premiere of the film at Yassin's Falafel House in Downtown Knoxville.
