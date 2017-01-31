Twitter Blasts Jose Andres for Defending Casey Patten

Coming to the defense of embattled Taylor Gourmet co-founder Casey Patten may wind up costing restaurateur JosA© AndrA©s business. Patten, who's taken a beating on social media after being photographed Monday with polarizing President Donald Trump, has already begun his apology tour, telling the Washington City Paper he respects other's opinions, but still considers himself an agent of change.

