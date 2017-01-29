Tri-Valley Cuisine Scene: De La Torre's diners saying "Bravo!" for 25 years
If 25 years operating a brick-and-mortar, family-owned restaurant has taught Leigh De La Torre anything, it's to be nimble. "You can't let your ego get the best of you," says the 52-year-old restaurateur, whose De La Torre's trattoria marks its silver anniversary in February.
