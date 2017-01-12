'Trailblazer' on Ottawa food scene John Taylor sells Old Ottawa South restaurant, going west
A celebrated chef who shaped the Ottawa food scene over two decades has sold his restaurant in Old Ottawa South to decamp to British Columbia. Taylor's Genuine Kitchen and Wine closed Sunday, the day John Taylor announced that he'd sold the business to Tony Irace, a longtime server and sommelier at Taylor's defunct Domus Cafe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Difference between parties and seats
|1 hr
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC