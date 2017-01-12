'Trailblazer' on Ottawa food scene Jo...

'Trailblazer' on Ottawa food scene John Taylor sells Old Ottawa South restaurant, going west

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

A celebrated chef who shaped the Ottawa food scene over two decades has sold his restaurant in Old Ottawa South to decamp to British Columbia. Taylor's Genuine Kitchen and Wine closed Sunday, the day John Taylor announced that he'd sold the business to Tony Irace, a longtime server and sommelier at Taylor's defunct Domus Cafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Difference between parties and seats 1 hr Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC