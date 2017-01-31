To be lean and urban: Enter Charcoal, a full-service restaurant in shipping containers
CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill, founded by longtime Miami restaurateur and entrepreneur Ken Lyon, is being readied for opening in a couple of weeks. The restaurant is built entirely out of modified shipping containers, including the kitchen, shown here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC