Third Portland Food Hall Coming to Downtown
It appears Portland Food Hall is a new downtown food hall following on the heels of Pine Street Market and Cart Lab - two food hall-style businesses opened in 2016. According to WWeek , a group of restaurateurs, developers, and other food industry folk have teamed up and plan to operate seven restaurants and one bar inside.
