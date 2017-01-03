The restaurateur that sparked global outrage
WHEN Robert Warner scribbled a message on a piece of paper and stuck it on the window of his restaurant Cafe 8 A1 2, in Hawaii, he wasn't expecting to cause global outrage. Now, at the centre of an international firestorm, he tells news.com.au, "I get endless abusive phone calls, most of them from the mainland.
