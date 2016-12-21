The Dish: Celebrate New Year's with c...

The Dish: Celebrate New Year's with chef Jose Andres

Jos Andrs, a former sailor in the Spanish navy and an eternal optimist, oversees an empire of 27 restaurants, including 10 in Washington, D.C. He invited "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Alex Wagner to Jaleo -- where he began his takeover of the Washington dining scene 24 years ago. On the menu for Andrs' New Year's celebration? Traditional tapas: lobster salad in a gazpacho-style dressing, a Norwegian shellfish cigala, beloved in his home country of Spain, and ibrico ham with something extra extraordinary.

