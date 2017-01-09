The Danube fisherman hauling suicide jumpers to safety

Belgrade: Putting her backpack down, she climbed over the fence and jumped into the rushing waters of the Danube below: the 16 year-old girl was the 29th attempted suicide to be saved by Renato Grbic, a Belgrade fisherman and restaurant owner. On that October day "she was lucky that I was nearby with a friend to pull her out," said her rescuer, an athletic 55-year-old.

