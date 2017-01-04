Teen, 2 men sued for rape
POLICE have filed a case against a 17-year-old boy and two of his adult cohorts for allegedly raping two girls in a village of Liloan, northern Cebu. PO3 Rolinda Flores, the Women and Children's Protection Desk chief, said they filed a complaint of rape in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor last Tuesday.
Read more at Sun-Star.
