Teen, 2 men sued for rape

POLICE have filed a case against a 17-year-old boy and two of his adult cohorts for allegedly raping two girls in a village of Liloan, northern Cebu. PO3 Rolinda Flores, the Women and Children's Protection Desk chief, said they filed a complaint of rape in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor last Tuesday.

