Tarland hotel in awards success
Tarland's Douneside House won three hotel and four people accolades at the North East regional final of the Scottish Hotel Awards. In the hotel category, Douneside won "Luxury Hotel of the Year", "Small Country House of the Year" and "Hotel Breakfast of the Year".
