Sushi Nine breaks ground for new building after 2016 fire
A horrific fire destroyed the Sushi Nine building in January 2016. Restaurant owners announced their plans to rebuild the popular restaurants even as firefighters battled the blaze, and they received demolition permits on Feb. 29. At Sunday's 11 a.m. groundbreaking, models and floor plans were revealed for the new restaurant.
