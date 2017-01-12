'Surprise' sale of Wellington's Osteria del Toro to owners of Auckland-based Wildfire
Osteria del Toro in Tory St has been sold to the owners of a Brazilian-style restaurant in Auckland called Wildfire. The co-owners of a leading Wellington restaurant are selling up after an offer from Auckland that could not be refused.
