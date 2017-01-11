State Street restaurant manager catches liquor thief
The early bird gets the worm, but in the case of a restaurant manager on State Street, he got a burglar. Around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the manager of Kabul Restaurant at 540 State St. caught 46-year-old Calvin D. Noblin attempting to steal liquor.
