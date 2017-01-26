Spam-tastic! Restaurant launches the ...

Spam-tastic! Restaurant launches the Spam Allardyce burger

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

The burger, created by restaurateur Franco Sotgiu, is the latest addition to the menu at Solita in Prestwich - and looks sure to be a winner with fans. Named after former England manager Sam Allardyce, its formation includes panko fried hickory smoked Spam, fried Portobello mushrooms and a fried egg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC