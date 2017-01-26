Some experts say retail will bounce b...

Some experts say retail will bounce back. Don't buy it

Retail has reached a tipping point where the math doesn't add up for retailers to keep brick-and-mortar storefronts open. West Village chef Anita Lo is closing her restaurant in May because she no longer sees a way to make a profit , not when her landlord has passed along an $80,000 increase in property taxes over the past two years.

