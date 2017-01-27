Small BusinessTours highlight region's history, food
Joining a Rocky Mountain Food Tour is like "having your best friend who lives here say, 'Come with us and check out these restaurants we know are awesome - we'll make sure you try the best things," says Samantha Wood. Wood, owner and lead guide for Rocky Mountain Food Tours, has tapped into a growing enthusiasm for good food and local entrepreneurship, creating food experiences that please diners and restaurateurs alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC