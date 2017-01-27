Small BusinessTours highlight region's history, food

Joining a Rocky Mountain Food Tour is like "having your best friend who lives here say, 'Come with us and check out these restaurants we know are awesome - we'll make sure you try the best things," says Samantha Wood. Wood, owner and lead guide for Rocky Mountain Food Tours, has tapped into a growing enthusiasm for good food and local entrepreneurship, creating food experiences that please diners and restaurateurs alike.

