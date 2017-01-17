Sioux Falls man says restaurant manager saved his life
Momentarily choking on food is always scary, but a local father says when he started choking a the Fryn' Pan in Sioux Falls Saturday evening he didn't know if he was going to make it and he credits a manager for saving his life. He says he is still trying to figure out how to thank the man who came to his rescue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC