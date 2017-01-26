Singing baker organises fundraising c...

Singing baker organises fundraising concert for hospital

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

CAFE owner Giovanni Campanella, who was diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago, is staging a music night to raise money for a cause close to his heart. Mr Campanella, who runs Dolcipani Italian bakery and coffee shop in Devizes, has joined forced with Devizes Rotary Club to collect money for the Brighter Futures Appeal at Great Western Hospital, Swindon, on March 30. Mr Campanella and Vincenzo Bua will perform from 7.30pm to 9pm at the coffee shop in Old Swan Yard in a concert called Singing For Life to raise money for a new radiotherapy centre in Swindon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC