Singing baker organises fundraising concert for hospital

CAFE owner Giovanni Campanella, who was diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago, is staging a music night to raise money for a cause close to his heart. Mr Campanella, who runs Dolcipani Italian bakery and coffee shop in Devizes, has joined forced with Devizes Rotary Club to collect money for the Brighter Futures Appeal at Great Western Hospital, Swindon, on March 30. Mr Campanella and Vincenzo Bua will perform from 7.30pm to 9pm at the coffee shop in Old Swan Yard in a concert called Singing For Life to raise money for a new radiotherapy centre in Swindon.

