Shake Shack Founder Explains Tipping's Racist Origins
The standard of tipping restaurant servers is rooted in America's history of slavery, and that ugly past is still hurting employees today, Shake Shack's founder explained on a podcast this week. Danny Meyer, who founded both the popular burger chain and several other successful restaurants in New York City, has been an anti-tipping pioneer since October 2015 when he announced he'd slowly eliminate the practice at all his restaurants in favor of instead paying all his employees better wages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC