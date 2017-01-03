Shake Shack Founder Explains Tipping's Racist Origins

The standard of tipping restaurant servers is rooted in America's history of slavery, and that ugly past is still hurting employees today, Shake Shack's founder explained on a podcast this week. Danny Meyer, who founded both the popular burger chain and several other successful restaurants in New York City, has been an anti-tipping pioneer since October 2015 when he announced he'd slowly eliminate the practice at all his restaurants in favor of instead paying all his employees better wages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.