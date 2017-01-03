Shake Shack Founder Explains Tipping'...

Shake Shack Founder Explains Tipping's Racist Origins

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The standard of tipping restaurant servers is rooted in America's history of slavery, and that ugly past is still hurting employees today, Shake Shack's founder explained on a podcast this week. Danny Meyer, who founded both the popular burger chain and several other successful restaurants in New York City, has been an anti-tipping pioneer since October 2015 when he announced he'd slowly eliminate the practice at all his restaurants in favor of instead paying all his employees better wages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 31 tomin cali 9
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec 28 AZPat 1
News Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don... Dec 22 Haereldes 1
News Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o... Dec 21 Wildchild 1
Getting good reviews from Customers Dec 19 ReviewsMaker 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
News Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit... Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC