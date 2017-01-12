Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer calls...

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer calls tipping a massive hoax that was born out of slavery

Danny Meyer is one of tipping's best-known opponents. In October 2015 the New York restaurateur abolished tipping at his restaurants and raised menu prices, saying that doing so would allow him to pay his kitchen workers better.

