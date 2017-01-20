Shack boss' surprising idea

Restaurateur Danny Meyer, who famously ditched gratuities at several of his New York eateries, recently spoke out about the racist roots of tipping, calling the practice "one of the biggest hoaxes ever pulled on an entire culture." The Shake Shack founder explained on WNYC's "The Sporkful"podcast earlier this month that tipping began in the US just after the Civil War as a way to get around the abolition of slavery.

