Service charge: 'Don't eat if you don't want to pay'

The Centre reiterated on Monday that customers dissatisfied with service could choose not to pay the service charge levied by a hotel or restaurant, but the National Restaurant Association of India cited judicial precedent to support its case for the levying of a service charge. NEW DELHI: The Centre reiterated on Monday that customers dissatisfied with service could choose not to pay the service charge levied by a hotel or restaurant, but the National Restaurant Association of India cited judicial precedent to support its case for the levying of a service charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.