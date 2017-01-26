Seeking Experienced Restaurant Managers

Seeking Experienced Restaurant Managers

We are looking for strong Restaurant Managers, Service Managers, and Kitchen Managers, for this full service, high volume restaurant in Greenwood, SC. This is a well-known restaurant group with room for advancements and a fun place to work.

