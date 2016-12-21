Schaumburg restaurateur named chairman of Meet Chicago Northwest
Andy-John G. Kalkounos, owner-partner of Chicago Prime Italian and Chicago Prime Steakhouse restaurants in Schaumburg, has been appointed board chairman for Meet Chicago Northwest. Kalkounos has served since 2011 on the board for the organization, which is the official destination marketing organization promoting and selling the Chicago Northwest region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 31
|tomin cali
|9
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec 28
|AZPat
|1
|Anthony Bourdain says he has 'contempt' for Don...
|Dec 22
|Haereldes
|1
|Anthony Bourdain slams Trump hotel restaurant o...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|1
|Getting good reviews from Customers
|Dec 19
|ReviewsMaker
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Italian eatery Trevioli grows from storage unit...
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC